Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

Lower inflation and high MSP will benefit farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
paddy

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops for the 2023-24 (July to June) sowing season by around 5-10 per cent, with the largest hikes reserved for moong and groundnut.
Cotton MSP too was hiked by more than 10 per cent for the long-staple variety. In case of paddy, which is the largest foodgrain grown during the kharif season, the MSP of common grade was increased by 7.01 per cent to Rs 2,183 per quintal. MSP for Grade ‘A’ paddy was increased by 6.94 per cent from Rs 2,060 per quintal to Rs 2,203 per quintal.

The new prices were announced after a meeting of the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The MSP of Jowar and sesame seeds was raised to encourage farmers to plant more of this less-water guzzling and nutritious crop.

The MSP for moong, one of the main pulses grown during the kharif season, was increased by 10.35 per cent to Rs 8,558 per quintal compared to 2022-23 from Rs 7,755 in 2022-23. (see chart).
IN case of soybeans and sunflower seed, the MSP increase has been to the tune of 6.95 per cent and 5.63 per cent respectively.

The lowest increase was for sunflower seed at a time when several farmers in Haryana are protesting to press for the crop at MSP.
The MSP for medium staple variety cotton, another major crop grown during the kharif season, has been raised by 8.88 per cent in 2023-24 as compared to 2022-23 from Rs 6080 per quintal to Rs 6620 per quintal.

That of the long-staple variety has been raised by 10.03 per cent from Rs 6,380 per quintal to Rs 7020 per quintal.
“In the last few years, production of pulses has risen by almost 25 per cent while that of oilseeds has risen by almost 30 percent while food inflation has remained below the levels at what was there during the UPA regime. Due to which farmers’ income has gone up. Lower inflation and high MSP will surely benefit farmers,” Piyush Goyal, food and consumer affairs minister, told reporters after the cabinet meeting. 

MSP of kharif crops for 2022-23 season in Rs/quintal      
             
CROPS 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 CHANGE* % CHNG
             
PADDY-COMMON 1868 1940 2040 2183 143 7.01
PADDY-GRADE A 1888 1960 2060 2203 143 6.94
JOWAR-HYBRID 2620 2738 2970 3180 210 7.07
JOWAR-MALDANDI 2640 2758 2990 3225 235 7.86
BAJRA 2150 2250 2350 2500 150 6.38
RAGI 3295 3377 3578 3846 268 7.49
MAIZE 1850 1870 1962 2090 128 6.52
TUR(ARHAR) 6000 6300 6600 7000 400 6.06
MOONG 7196 7275 7755 8558 803 10.35
URAD 6000 6300 6600 6950 350 5.30
GROUNDNUT 5275 5550 5850 6377 527 9.01
SUNFLOWER SEED 5885 6015 6400 6760 360 5.63
SOYBEAN-YELLOW 3880 3950 4300 4600 300 6.98
SESAM 6855 7307 7830 8635 805 10.28
NIGERSEED 6695 6930 7287 7734 447 6.13
COTTON-MEDIUM 5515 5726 6080 6620 540 8.88
COTTON-LONG 5825 6025 6380 7020 640 10.03
             
*IN RS/QIINTAL            
             
NOTE: The crop year runs from July to June. The % Change in from 2022-23 and 2023-24 
             
SOURCE: Government of India          

Topics : minimum support price kharif crop paddy MSP

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

