Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut



Cotton MSP too was hiked by more than 10 per cent for the long-staple variety. In case of paddy, which is the largest foodgrain grown during the kharif season, the MSP of common grade was increased by 7.01 per cent to Rs 2,183 per quintal. MSP for Grade ‘A’ paddy was increased by 6.94 per cent from Rs 2,060 per quintal to Rs 2,203 per quintal. The Centre on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops for the 2023-24 (July to June) sowing season by around 5-10 per cent, with the largest hikes reserved for moong and groundnut.



The MSP of Jowar and sesame seeds was raised to encourage farmers to plant more of this less-water guzzling and nutritious crop. The new prices were announced after a meeting of the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



IN case of soybeans and sunflower seed, the MSP increase has been to the tune of 6.95 per cent and 5.63 per cent respectively. The MSP for moong, one of the main pulses grown during the kharif season, was increased by 10.35 per cent to Rs 8,558 per quintal compared to 2022-23 from Rs 7,755 in 2022-23. (see chart).

Also Read Paddy custom milling gains momentum as Chhattisgarh govt changes policy Chhattisgarh govt procures over 10 mt of paddy at MSP for the first time Kharif season 2022-23: Paddy procurement gathers pace in Chhattisgarh 2.5 mt of paddy worth Rs 5,200 cr procured in Uttar Pradesh so far Dharmaj Crop extends gains after listing at 12% premium over issue price Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Yogi asks officials to work in mission mode to solve people's problems Manipur: Youth unwilling to surrender arms as militants intensify attacks 1st India-Sri Lanka defence exhibition in Colombo to boost bilateral ties Pumped storage projects may create 7,000 jobs in Maharashtra: NHPC



The MSP for medium staple variety cotton, another major crop grown during the kharif season, has been raised by 8.88 per cent in 2023-24 as compared to 2022-23 from Rs 6080 per quintal to Rs 6620 per quintal. The lowest increase was for sunflower seed at a time when several farmers in Haryana are protesting to press for the crop at MSP.