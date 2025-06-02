Monday, June 02, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt likely to launch Grameen Credit Score framework in next 3 months

Govt likely to launch Grameen Credit Score framework in next 3 months

The GCS is expected to serve as a supplementary tool to existing credit bureaus, allowing banks, microfinance institutions, and other lenders to better evaluate the creditworthiness of rural borrowers

The Grameen Credit Score holds particular importance in the context of the ongoing distribution of property cards under the Centre’s SVAMITVA Scheme

Harsh KumarAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

The Union government is expected to roll out the Grameen Credit Score (GCS) framework within the next three months, a senior government official said.
 
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025–26, the initiative is designed to strengthen financial inclusion in rural India, with a particular focus on members of self-help groups (SHGs).
 
“A committee has already been formed to oversee the development and implementation of the Grameen Credit Score framework. The government is currently awaiting approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before moving forward with the rollout and is expected to go
