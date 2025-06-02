Govt likely to launch Grameen Credit Score framework in next 3 months

The Union government is expected to roll out the Grameen Credit Score (GCS) framework within the next three months, a senior government official said.

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025–26, the initiative is designed to strengthen financial inclusion in rural India, with a particular focus on members of self-help groups (SHGs).

“A committee has already been formed to oversee the development and implementation of the Grameen Credit Score framework. The government is currently awaiting approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before moving forward with the rollout and is expected to go