How can the road ahead for lateral entry in bureaucracy be smoother?

August 17, 2024: UPSC advertises 45 lateral entry posts for joint secretaries, directors, deputy secretaries in the govt of India

August 17, 2024: Opposition comes down heavily on the govt, saying reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs bypassed in these posts

August 18, 2024: Govt officials begin an outreach on the background of lateral hiring, tracing back the concept to the UPA rule

August 19, 2024: Jitendra Singh, DoPT minister, writes to Preeti Sudan, Chairman, UPSC, to cancel the advertisement

Does the bureaucracy need specialists, especially in niche areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, climate change, cryptocurrency and many others?