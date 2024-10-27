Centre unveils standard treatment guidelines for livestock, poultry

The Centre has prepared comprehensive treatment guidelines for veterinary doctors to standardise practices across the livestock and poultry sector, a crucial first-of-its-kind initiative that, akin to humans, discourages the indiscriminate use of antibiotics as the first line of treatment in animals, and advocates the use of alternative medicine.

Prepared by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry Dairying and Fisheries, the ‘Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines for Livestock and Poultry (SVTG)’ aim to provide symptomatic treatment for all animal diseases until they are laboratory-confirmed.

Covering over 270 diseases across 12 major livestock species, they are designed to serve as a ‘living document’, and