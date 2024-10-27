Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre unveils standard treatment guidelines for livestock, poultry

Centre unveils standard treatment guidelines for livestock, poultry

They discourage excessive use of antibiotics in poultry and livestock

veterinary doctor, animal doctor, Veterinarian
Premium

The guidelines stipulate minimal or no antibiotic use in cases where no standard treatment is available, with symptomatic treatment provided in such instances | Photo: Shutterstock

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has prepared comprehensive treatment guidelines for veterinary doctors to standardise practices across the livestock and poultry sector, a crucial first-of-its-kind initiative that, akin to humans, discourages the indiscriminate use of antibiotics as the first line of treatment in animals, and advocates the use of alternative medicine.
 
Prepared by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry Dairying and Fisheries, the ‘Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines for Livestock and Poultry (SVTG)’ aim to provide symptomatic treatment for all animal diseases until they are laboratory-confirmed.
 
Covering over 270 diseases across 12 major livestock species, they are designed to serve as a ‘living document’, and
Topics : Animals Antibiotics doctors central government

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon