Goa meet agenda: G20 nations look at common framework to define start-ups

A finance task force will unlock financing of start-ups in general for nations to invest in these enterprises and also for cross-border investments

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
G20
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Startup20 engagement group’s upcoming meeting in Goa will see G20 nations having discussions on creating a common framework to define start-ups. This will not only aid in policy making but also help investors and other stakeholders.
The framework of choices will help countries create a definition.
“The idea of the foundation is to come up with a start-up definition framework, which is applicable across different economies. When you talk about global start-up ecosystems coming together, working together and becoming interoperable, you realise that there are no common definitions of start-ups across these nations,” Startup20 India chair and mission director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog Chintan Vaishnav said on Monday.
G20 G20 meets Startups

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Goa meet agenda: G20 nations look at common framework to define start-ups

