In the shadow of the mighty Annapurna

The Himalayan range stretching across the northern frontiers of Nepal is home to some of the most breathtaking and spectacular snowpeaks, including, of course, Mount Everest itself. One of my favourites is the Annapurna massif, a cluster of high peaks, within whose folds are dense green forests, lovingly protected by its gentle communities. This vast expanse of high mountains, forests and swift rivers constitutes the Annapurna Conservation Zone, set up in 1986, which has remained a rare and protected nature sanctuary for several decades.

The Annapurna circuit is a better-known trekking trail, served by simple mountain lodges