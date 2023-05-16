close

India considers a testing system for cough syrups before exporting

A pharma industry veteran said that the government may consider making glycol testing compulsory for all manufacturers of syrups and solvents

Sohini Das Mumbai
India cough syrup, new drug policy
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
fter reports of contamination in cough syrups sent from the country, India is considering a system to test them before exporting.
It is learnt that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has sent a proposal to the Union health ministry on this. The idea is to test the medicines at government labs before exporting.
No decision on the matter has yet been taken, said sources.
Topics : Cough syrup Indian healthcare Pharma industry

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

