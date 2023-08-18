India likely to discuss crude oil discounts with Iraq and UAE soon

India will soon meet Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to seek a definitive rate of discount on crude oil similar to what Russia has provided so far, sources said.

Multiple officials and industry executives said Iraq, which is India’s biggest oil supplier, wants to discuss the level of discounts expected by Indian refiners. India’s focus on snapping up ever-increasing volumes of Russian crude oil has led to a corresponding decline in imports from the Middle East. Flows from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have suffered as a result.