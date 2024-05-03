India lost 2.13 kilo hectares of tree cover to forest fires in 2023

Nanital: NDRF personnel try to control a fire that broke out in the forest of Nainital district, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The devastating forest fires in Uttarakhand, captured by satellite images, have brought widespread attention to the extensive destruction they have caused. This attention comes alongside ongoing litigation around managing forest fires.

In India, the peak fire season typically begins in late February and spans about 12 weeks. Every year, it leaves behind a trail of devastation. Since 2001, India has witnessed the loss of 38.1 kilo hectares of tree cover to forest fires.

The highest loss was recorded in 2008, when 3 million hectares were scorched. Although the loss began to decline afterward, hitting a low of 0.6 kilo hectares