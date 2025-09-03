Datanomics: India Post's move may further hamper its foreign business

Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Post halts US services as de-minimis exemption ends, bringing customs duties on all low-value imports

India Post dispatched 13.04 million letters and posts internationally in 2023 – just 20 per cent of what it sent in 2018. On the other hand, it sent 0.53 million parcels in 2023, the highest in recent years.

India Post, like national postal operators of other countries, recently suspended all its postal services to the United States (US), after Washington withdrew the duty-free de-minimis exemption for goods. The de-minimis imports gave a duty and tax-free entry of low-value shipments valued up to $800 into the US. However, all US-bound international postal items will now attract Customs duties under the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. 
 
International dealings of India Post
 
India Post dispatched 13.04 million letters and posts internationally in 2023 – just 20 per cent of what
