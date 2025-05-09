India's life expectancy falls for 1st time in 50 yrs; blame it on Covid-19

For the first time in nearly half a century, India witnessed a moderate decline in its life expectancy at birth during 2017-21, a setback attributed largely to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest health statistics, the life expectancy at birth, which had steadily risen from around 49.7 years in the early 1970s to 70 years by 2016-2020, dropped to 69.8 years in the 2017-2021 period.

The drop, though numerically small, is seen as a significant demographic indicator, reflecting the toll of the pandemic on the nation’s population.

It aligns with a sharp increase in the number