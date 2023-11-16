Sensex (0.47%)
India's loss, Vietnam's gain: Apple's Chinese vendor changes plan

Component maker redirects investment of $330 mn

apple
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Luxshare, one of Apple Inc’s biggest Chinese component and finished products manufacturer, is shifting its investment to Vietnam, after it failed to expand in India due to political tensions between the 
two countries.

After several failed attempts to expand its operations in India for nearly three years, Luxshare, Apple’s main supplier for AirPods and an upcoming supplier for iPhones, has decided to shift a new investment of $330 million to the northern province of Bac Giang in Vietnam. The licence for the investment was cleared last week by the Vietnam government. This raises its total investment in Vietnam to $504 million.

Topics : Apple Inc Vietnam India Investment

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

