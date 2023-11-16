India's loss, Vietnam's gain: Apple's Chinese vendor changes plan

Luxshare, one of Apple Inc’s biggest Chinese component and finished products manufacturer, is shifting its investment to Vietnam, after it failed to expand in India due to political tensions between the

two countries.

After several failed attempts to expand its operations in India for nearly three years, Luxshare, Apple’s main supplier for AirPods and an upcoming supplier for iPhones, has decided to shift a new investment of $330 million to the northern province of Bac Giang in Vietnam. The licence for the investment was cleared last week by the Vietnam government. This raises its total investment in Vietnam to $504 million.