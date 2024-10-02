Business Standard
Home / India News / Indian education sector needs to prepare itself for AI-driven future

Indian education sector needs to prepare itself for AI-driven future

The second of a three-part series reports on how education institutes are addressing the skills shortage

A major challenge in unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is access to skilled talent, a problem that even India, with one of the largest AI talent pools, is grappling with.
Premium

Sanket Koul New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major challenge in unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is access to skilled talent, a problem that even India, with one of the largest AI talent pools, is grappling with.

While numerous reports highlight that India ranks among the global leaders in AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics talent, there is still a significant shortage. Many companies are struggling to find the right expertise.

According to Nasscom’s State of Data Science & AI Skills in India report, the current AI skills gap in India stands at 51 per cent.

There is a higher
Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian education Indian institutes Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon