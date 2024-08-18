Large-scale lateral hiring: Navigating government systems holds key

The latest Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) advertisement for large-scale lateral entry positions at mid-level in central ministries and departments has triggered a debate within the bureaucracy on the merit of such a move, while also drawing criticism from Opposition leaders.



The UPSC on Saturday advertised 45 posts inviting applications from “talented and motivated Indian nationals for lateral recruitment” to the posts of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary in 24 ministries of the Union government. This is being seen as the biggest lateral hiring since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government initiated the process as part of