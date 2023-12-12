Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Lopsided COP28 boon for India's growing coal and crude oil appetite

India supports changes in global stocktaking text, but weak stand by rich nations to help the fossil fuel economy in the country

COP28, climate change, environment
Premium

Shreya JaiSubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Even as the majority of countries, ranging from rich to developing islands, strongly condemn the weak language around fossil fuel phase-out in the penultimate draft of the Global Stocktake at 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), India would stand to benefit from the fine print around brown and green fuels.

The draft text released on Monday has remained silent on the phase-out of fossil fuels, which had appeared as a legitimate goal, backed by many countries for the first time in climate negotiations.

India has been vociferously demanding that the phase-out should cover all fossil fuels, including oil and gas, and not just coal.

Also Read

COP28 summit: Draft climate deal stops short of fossil fuel 'phase-out'

COP28 starts tomorrow: What to expect from UN's annual climate negotiations

India to take up both fuel and biofuel at COP28 climate summit in Dubai

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Delhi Jal board fund row: Finance secretary causing delay, says Atishi

Gogoro open to multi-billion-dollar investment in India's EV battery infra

In Rajasthan, first-time legislator Bhajan Lal Sharma is BJP's CM pick

GPAI Summit: PM Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI

Delhi University, OP Jindal Global University join hands to host 74th AICC

Topics : UN climate summit coal industry Fossil fuel UAE economy

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon