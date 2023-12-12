Lopsided COP28 boon for India's growing coal and crude oil appetite

Even as the majority of countries, ranging from rich to developing islands, strongly condemn the weak language around fossil fuel phase-out in the penultimate draft of the Global Stocktake at 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), India would stand to benefit from the fine print around brown and green fuels.

The draft text released on Monday has remained silent on the phase-out of fossil fuels, which had appeared as a legitimate goal, backed by many countries for the first time in climate negotiations.

India has been vociferously demanding that the phase-out should cover all fossil fuels, including oil and gas, and not just coal.