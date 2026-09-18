Marathi film 'Gondhal' selected as India's official Oscars 2027 entry

Marathi film "Gondhal" has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newly-wed couple. The film was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.

Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama "Homebound" for its official submission to the Oscars. However, it could not make it to the final nominations.

"Ghondal" is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars. The earlier titles were "Court (2015), "Harishchandrachi Factory" (2009), "Shwaas" (2005).

No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.

Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category -- Mehmood Khan's "Mother India", Mira Nair's "Salaam Bombay" and Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Lagaan". Deepa Mehta's "Water", starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027.