Mission Mausam: India's quest to 'seed' the skies and shape the weather

India’s newly approved Mission Mausam, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, among other things, will look to create artificial clouds in laboratories or chambers to study the enhancement or suppression of weather events such as rain, hail, or fog.

These studies and experiments conducted through cloud seeding will help in gradually moving more towards the next phase of weather management rather than just forecasting by 2047, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M Ravichandran told reporters.

