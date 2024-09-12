Business Standard
Mission Mausam: India's quest to 'seed' the skies and shape the weather

The cloud chambers could be set up either at the Noida-based National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting or the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune

The outcomes of cloud seeding achieved in the four phases of the Cloud Aerosol Interaction and Precipitation Enhancement Experiment, which began in 2009 by MoES, will form the basis for such experiments. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
India’s newly approved Mission Mausam, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, among other things, will look to create artificial clouds in laboratories or chambers to study the enhancement or suppression of weather events such as rain, hail, or fog.

These studies and experiments conducted through cloud seeding will help in gradually moving more towards the next phase of weather management rather than just forecasting by 2047, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M Ravichandran told reporters.

The cloud chambers could be set up either at the Noida-based National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting or the

