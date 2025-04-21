Monsoon likely to further delay Delhi airport's runway refurbishment

The upcoming monsoon, which is expected to be above average in India according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), along with the early onset of the fog and smog season, as witnessed last year, could further delay the refurbishment of Runway 10/28 at the Delhi International Airport, sources told Business Standard on Monday.
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) closed Runway 10/28 for flight operations on April 8 to upgrade its instrument landing system (ILS), enabling low-visibility operations such as "CAT-III B landings", which allow aircraft to land in visibility as low as 50 metres. GMR Group-led DIAL aimed