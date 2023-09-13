Moon rush: Indians look to buy lunar land after Chandrayaan-3's touchdown

Demand for declaring HP crisis as disaster to be raised in Parl: Priyanka

Village in Manipur's Imphal attacked by gunmen, bombs hurled, none injured

Nehru jackets, Manipuri turbans: New dress code for Parliament staff

Comply with rules on capture of stray dogs for special events: Delhi HC

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Here is how international media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 success

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chand, or the Moon, has long been a source of inspiration in Indian poetry and music. Countless poets and lyricists across various Indian languages have promised the moon to their

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com