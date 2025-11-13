Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MoSPI to conduct migration survey from July 2026, seeks public views

First migration survey in 17 years to assess how moving has changed lives - from income and housing to education, health, and stability; draft open for public feedback till November 30

India’s first migration survey in 17 years will study how mobility affects income, housing, and quality of life.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

In a first of its kind survey on migration in nearly two decades, India's official statistical machinery is looking to gauge whether the mobility has led to an improvement in the lives of its citizens or are they mulling to move back to their previous residence.
 
The survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will probe whether migration led to a change in income for a migrant or did it result in improvement with respect to housing, education, healthcare, basic amenities or savings. Moreover, it will also find if the migration resulted in improved peace and stability for
