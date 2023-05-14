close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

The panel was initially given a time of three months for submission of the findings which was later extended due to the pandemic

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Pesticide
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The T P Rajendran committee, constituted by the Centre to study the vexed issue of banning 27 popular pesticides, has said of the 1,135 responses it received from various stakeholders, around 55 per cent were from the farming community and they expressed concern over 
the possible loss to their crops if the pesticides are withdrawn from the market.
The panel, on whose recommendation the government is believed to have “watered” down its May 2020 draft gazette notification banning popular pesticides, reducing the number of proscribed ones from 27 to three, said farmer groups with which the panel and its members interacted emphasised the cost-effective protection these 27 pesticide-based formulations gave over several decades.
Or

Also Read

Civil society, pesticide industry present contrasting picture on ban order

'Merely a proposal': Centre to Supreme Court on lifting pesticide ban

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

Toxic differences persist over ban decision on monocrotophos pesticide

Pesticide sale via e-com sites welcome but may see more fakes, fear players

People in UP starts endorsing Kejriwal's work: AAP on civic polls success

Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after violence: Officials

Manipur voilence: CM, leaders rush to Delhi to discuss prevailing situation

Pakistan braces for another tense day on Monday due to planned protest

Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

Topics : Pesticides Indian Farmers

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

'This is not PM Modi's defeat', says Bommai after BJP loses in Karnataka

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read
Premium

Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

PuBG
5 min read
Premium

An outsider inside: Is this beginning of the end or a new start for 'PTR'?

palanivel thiaga rajan
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon