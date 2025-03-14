Friday, March 14, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Much harder for serious writers to survive now: Irish author Paul Lynch

Much harder for serious writers to survive now: Irish author Paul Lynch

My writing is designed to reflect human experience in all its richness and complexity, says Lynch

Irish author Paul Lynch
Premium

Irish author Paul Lynch at the Kerala Literature Festival held in Kozhikode

Chintan Girish Modi
8 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Irish author Paul Lynch, who won the 2023 Booker Prize for his novel Prophet Song, was in India recently to speak at the Kerala Literature Festival held in Kozhikode. The book, published by Oneworld, is set in a fictional dystopia where Ireland is taken over by a totalitarian regime that suspends the Constitution and sets up a secret police force to crack down on dissenters. In an interview with Chintan Girish Modi, he speaks of being a writer in this day and age, what the Booker means, and stillness. Edited excerpts: 
 
As a writer who explores totalitarianism in his fiction,
Topics : Booker Prize writers English fiction novels

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon