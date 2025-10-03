Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / 'Nap'cations: A perfect getaway to sleep in is India's new travel trend

'Nap'cations: A perfect getaway to sleep in is India's new travel trend

Several hotels and resorts have created packages to cater the demand

The five-star property has been curating gentle wellness packages for those wanting to disconnect from itineraries.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

When one thinks of a vacation, visiting popular attractions, trying new food, shopping and packed itineraries tend to be on the vision board. But a new trend has flipped this idea on its head — ‘Nap’cations. More and more Indians are seeking rest on vacations.
 
‘Nap’cations, a portmanteau of "nap" and "vacation", are all about escaping deadlines and chaos to catch up on sleep — apparently one of life’s most underrated luxuries. 
 
“I barely get time to sleep, so, this year, when I took my first break in July, I knew all I wanted to do was sleep on a
