NEP's stress buster: Board exams twice a year, suggest education ministry

Board exams will be made “easier” to assess analytical understanding rather than rote learning and held twice a year allowing students to retain the best score from either of their attempts, recommended the Ministry of Education’s new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) released on Wednesday.

It also said that students in Classes 11 and 12 must study two languages instead of one, including an Indian language. Ninth and tenth graders would have to learn three languages, as against two mandated now. The changes will come into effect from the next academic year.