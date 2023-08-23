Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

NEP's stress buster: Board exams twice a year, suggest education ministry

Education minister releases National Curriculum framework recommending provision for students to retain best score from either of their attempts

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan
Premium

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Board exams will be made “easier” to assess analytical understanding rather than rote learning and held twice a year allowing students to retain the best score from either of their attempts, recommended the Ministry of Education’s new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) released on Wednesday.

It also said that students in Classes 11 and 12 must study two languages instead of one, including an Indian language. Ninth and tenth graders would have to learn three languages, as against two mandated now. The changes will come into effect from the next academic year.

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 1 preview: Hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal, Windies face US

'Education, skilling have equal emphasis under new NEP', says PM Modi

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Women underrepresented in Indian chess, only 2 woman grandmasters

India hopeful of consensus among G20 nations on 5 trade, investment issues

India makes history: Chandrayaan-3 touches down on the Moon's south pole

Nasa chief congratulates India, Isro as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

PM Modi calls Isro chief, congratulates on Chandrayaan-3 success on landing

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Education ministry national education policy

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon