New generation Covid-19 vaccines to be available soon in Indian market

New generation Covid-19 vaccines may soon be available in India as many companies are getting ready to launch them in the market. Hyderabad-based Biological E has begun clinical trials of its next-generation Covid-19 vaccine to fight the XBB1.5 variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and expects to come out with the preliminary results in June.

A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended a grant of permission to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) for the Omicron XBB1.5 variant-based Covid-19 vaccine last month with a local clinical trial waiver for restricted use in emergencies.

India currently does not have any