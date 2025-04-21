Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will raises questions on legal validity

No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will raises questions on legal validity

A no-contest clause is designed to discourage beneficiaries from disputing the terms of a will, but inheritance laws in India do not explicitly recognise or prohibit such clauses

The clause is not common in India since it could be seen as curbing the legal rights of individuals... The right to sue is, after all, a legal right in Indian law | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ishita Ayan DuttBhavini Mishra Kolkata/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The inclusion of a “no-contest” clause in Ratan Tata’s will has caught the attention of India Inc, prompting a wave of interest among promoters of listed companies and business families. Legal advisors and estate planners are seeing a noticeable uptick in queries, as wealthy individuals look for ways to shield their legacies from courtroom battles.
 
The clause, which disinherits any beneficiary who contests the will, is a common feature in western estate planning but remains largely unfamiliar in India.
 
Amit A Tungare, managing partner at Mumbai-based law firm Asahi Legal, said the clause is “exceptionally rare” in Indian testamentary practice.
