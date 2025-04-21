No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will raises questions on legal validity

The inclusion of a “no-contest” clause in Ratan Tata’s will has caught the attention of India Inc, prompting a wave of interest among promoters of listed companies and business families. Legal advisors and estate planners are seeing a noticeable uptick in queries, as wealthy individuals look for ways to shield their legacies from courtroom battles.

The clause, which disinherits any beneficiary who contests the will, is a common feature in western estate planning but remains largely unfamiliar in India.

Amit A Tungare, managing partner at Mumbai-based law firm Asahi Legal, said the clause is “exceptionally rare” in Indian testamentary practice.