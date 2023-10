On the evening of October 4, at the Hangzhou Asian Games, India’s No 2 Kishore Jena was challenging Neeraj Chopra for the javelin gold. It was a sight to bring tears of joy to those who have followed the Indian contingents at Asian Games in the decades past, praying for the gold medal tally to hit double digits, and usually getting disappointed.

As it turned out, India ended the Hangzhou games with a medals tally of 107 – 28 of