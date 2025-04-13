Only 95 out of 795 judges across 25 HCs, SC have declared assets: Data

Nearly a fortnight after a full-court meeting of Supreme Court judges vowed to publicly declare the details of their assets, only 95 of 795 active and presiding judges, or about 12 per cent, across 25 High Courts (HCs) and the apex court have done so, an analysis of publicly available data shows.

For instance, the Kerala HC leads the pack, with 41 of 44 judges having declared their assets, while 11 of 12 judges at the Himachal Pradesh HC have made their asset details publicly available on the court website. The Punjab and Haryana HC has 30 of 53 judges