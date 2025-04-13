Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Only 95 out of 795 judges across 25 HCs, SC have declared assets: Data

The Madras High Court has seen just five of its 65 judges disclose their assets. At the Chhattisgarh HC, only one out of 16 judges has done so

Photo: Wikipedia
In August 2023, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, and Law and Justice recommended that the government enact legislation mandating judges of the Supreme Court and HCs to publicly declare their assets annually. Photo: Wikipedia

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Nearly a fortnight after a full-court meeting of Supreme Court judges vowed to publicly declare the details of their assets, only 95 of 795 active and presiding judges, or about 12 per cent, across 25 High Courts (HCs) and the apex court have done so, an analysis of publicly available data shows.
 
For instance, the Kerala HC leads the pack, with 41 of 44 judges having declared their assets, while 11 of 12 judges at the Himachal Pradesh HC have made their asset details publicly available on the court website. The Punjab and Haryana HC has 30 of 53 judges
Topics : High Court Supreme Court Law

