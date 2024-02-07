Over 2,000 students, educators harmed in attacks within India, shows data

The recent instances of attacks on Indian students abroad have turned the spotlight on safety issues for those pursuing higher education in foreign countries.

On Monday, a doctoral candidate was found dead in Warren County, while an information technology student was brutally attacked near his residence in Chicago, bringing the total number of such disturbing incidents involving Indian students in the US to six in 2024.

An analysis of cross-country data, however, suggests that domestic students have much to fear as well, with India figuring among the countries with the largest number of students and educators harmed in various attacks.