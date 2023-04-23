close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

The average income in Bengaluru Urban, which continues to be the richest district in the state, was Rs 6.2 lakh in FY22. This is almost 5x higher than the income in in Kalaburagi

Anoushka SawhneySamreen Wani
money, tax

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Karnataka gears up for another round of Assembly elections in May, Business Standard analyses the progress of its districts across various economic and social metrics that brings forth a potentially asymmetrical development trend.

Even though the average income in the state has increased from Rs 1.02 lakh in 2012-13 to Rs 2.66 lakh in 2021-22 (FY22), data shows that the gap in incomes between the state’s richest and poorest districts has widened.

The average income in Bengaluru Urban, which continues to be the richest district in the state, was Rs 6.2 lakh in FY22 (for which data is last available). This is almost 5x higher than the income in Kalaburagi, the poorest district with a per capita income of Rs 1.2 lakh.

Incomes in the richer districts of the state also continue to grow at a faster pace. Per capita income in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Bengaluru Rural grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.18 per cent between 2017-18 and FY22 on average, outpacing growth in incomes in Bidar, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi in the same period.

There has been a difference in growth rates, despite the higher base of the richer districts, in the preceding four year period (FY14-18) as well, ahead of the relatively poorer districts.

The districts with lower average incomes also rank low on the Human Development Index (HDI).

The HDI measures a region’s standard of living on parameters of health, education, and income and is expressed in values between 0 and 1. The higher the value the better the state of development in the district.

For instance, Yadgir, where the average income of residents is Rs 1.4 lakh, had an HDI value of 0.54 in 2022, compared to the state average of 0.64.

Bengaluru Urban, on the other hand, scored high on the index with an HDI value of 0.74. Similarly, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi had a higher HDI value than the state.

A major factor in the outperformance of Bengaluru Urban on various socioeconomic parameters is the dominance of the services sector in the district’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Overall, the state’s economy is propelled by the services sector. While the services segment contributes three-fifths of the GDP of the poll-bound state, it makes up for four-fifths of Bengaluru Urban’s economy. Similarly, the economies of Dharwad, Mysuru, Bidar, and Gadag are also largely driven by the contribution of the services sector.

Agriculture and industry are not predominant in most districts. Agriculture is the mainstay in the economy of the district of Kodagu and industries have a sizeable share in the district of Dakshina Kannada. The sectoral share of agriculture in the state’s economy was just 15.1 per cent, and that of industries was 20.9 per cent in 2021-22.


Chart































Chart






































Chart

Also Read

World Sleep Day 2023: 70% Indians are bothered by their partner's snoring

The growing divide

Digi gender divide worsened in India in recent years, says report

How countries treat their ultra-rich

Wealth of 9 in every 10 ultra-rich Indians rose in '22: Knight Frank report

Fraught transition: BJP decided to replace 23 MLAs in Karnataka elections

India needs over 1 vibrant exchange, tweaking products to enliven BSE: CEO

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

World is looking at India, grasp this opportunity to grow exports: Goyal

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

Topics : Karnataka polls Politics Karnataka

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fraught transition: BJP decided to replace 23 MLAs in Karnataka elections

Chart
4 min read

India needs over 1 vibrant exchange, tweaking products to enliven BSE: CEO

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
3 min read

World is looking at India, grasp this opportunity to grow exports: Goyal

Piyush Goyal
3 min read
Premium

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BFSI Summit
5 min read

Launch 'PLI Plus' to focus on development to boost manufacturing: GTRI

PLI
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr through asset monetisation in FY23

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon