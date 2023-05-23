close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Per kilogram subsidy under NBS regime down due to reduction in rates

A report by ICRA said that after the Cabinet decision, the subsidy for P&K fertilisers for the kharif season stood at Rs 38,000 crore against the full-year budgetary allocation of Rs 44,000 crore

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
fertiliser subsidy
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Last week, the Centre announced a subsidy under the Nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy regime for April-September 2023 (half year) and also revised it for January-March 2023.
According to the latest notification, there has been a sharp fall — to the tune of almost 81 per cent — in the per kilogram subsidy for nitrogen fertiliser during April-September 2023 compared to January-March 2023. This is mainly due to reduction in urea prices globally as well as domestically.
In the case of phosphorus, the fall has been less. For potassium and sulphur, the drop has been to the tune of 61 per cent and 16 per cent in per kilogram subsidy, respectively.
Or

Also Read

Govt launches flying squads to prevent illegal diversion of agri-grade urea

Centre tells fertiliser companies, states to promote Nano urea use

Fall in RM costs, higher urea subsidy may buoy fertiliser stocks: Analysts

Will higher urea subsidy hope boost fertiliser stocks?

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

'Changes to be made in surety bond offering for making it more lucrative'

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

India, Australia working on comprehensive trade pact, says PM Modi

India witnessing high growth in aerospace: FM to Boeing seeking investment

Wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate, demands WFI's chief arrest

Topics : fertiliser subsidy Indian Farmers

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dish TV CEO Atul Dua to quit, company proposes Manoj Dobhal new chief

Image
2 min read

US Trade Development Agency aims for greater India-US partnership on 5G

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
2 min read
Premium

9/11, crime & punishment

Book
5 min read
Premium

Banks shine brightest in otherwise pale FY23 for India Inc, shows data

banks
4 min read
Premium

Regulators will drive the ESG agenda

Sebi
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon