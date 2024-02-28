Sensex (    %)
                        
Philanthropy grows in country but rich more giving than super-rich: Report

The sharp rise was driven primarily by significantly bigger contributions from just two individuals: Azim Premji and Shiv Nadar

Philanthropy
illustration: binay sinha

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

India’s super-rich who boast businesses worth over Rs 1,000 crore tend to give less to charity than the rich with a net worth of Rs 5-1,000 crore, according to a new report on trends in philanthropy.
 
Among other findings about family philanthropy is that women give a larger share of their wealth than men; now generation wealth creators (first generation of wealth creators) give more than inter-generation funders (current generation of family philanthropists); and professionals — generally C-suite ex­ec­utives in private companies —do­nate more than business folk.
 
The “India Philanthropy Report 2024” by Bain & Company, in collabora­tion with Dasra,

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

