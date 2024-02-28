Philanthropy grows in country but rich more giving than super-rich: Report

India’s super-rich who boast businesses worth over Rs 1,000 crore tend to give less to charity than the rich with a net worth of Rs 5-1,000 crore, according to a new report on trends in philanthropy.
Among other findings about family philanthropy is that women give a larger share of their wealth than men; now generation wealth creators (first generation of wealth creators) give more than inter-generation funders (current generation of family philanthropists); and professionals — generally C-suite executives in private companies —donate more than business folk.
The “India Philanthropy Report 2024” by Bain & Company, in collaboration with Dasra,