Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Population census at last: Several pending issues need fresh attention

Population census at last: Several pending issues need fresh attention

There was a polarisation of views on getting the caste data included in the Census, with the government taking a negative posture while the Opposition was united in demanding it

Census
premium

A state-level list of castes must mention all the existing ones in that state and be manageable

Amitabh KunduP C Mohanan
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has announced that the next population census along with caste counting will be done in 2027. The census was due in 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. The preparations for the first phase of the Census 2021 were complete, and house listing work was scheduled during April-September 2020 and population count in February 2021. The passage of almost six years would mean that basic exercises would have to begin afresh.
 
There was a polarisation of views on getting the caste data included in the census, with the government taking a negative posture while a united
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : caste in india census Indian Population caste system india
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon