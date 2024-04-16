Business Standard
Probability of floods rise in some parts if monsoon above normal: IMD chief

Mohapatra says floods won't be frequent in those parts at least. In Odisha, too, we have predicted 'below-normal' rains

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Mohapatra,Mrutyunjay
New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra addresses a press conference (PTI: File Photo/Arun Sharma)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) came out with an ‘above-normal’ forecast for the 2024 monsoon season, at 106 per cent of the long period average (LPA). It is in more than a decade that IMD has — in its initial April forecast — predicted ‘above-normal’ rains in the country. In a telephonic interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra spells out the details. Edited excerpts:

The Met department has forecast a monsoon at a hefty 106 per cent of the LPA. Is there a higher chance of flooding given that rains could be heavy this year?

Yes, that’s the usual
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

