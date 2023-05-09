close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Riots had actually been in decline before Manipur's May violence

State joined the northeast in reporting a fall in the number of terrorism cases, too

Ishita Ayan DuttSamreen Wani New Delhi and Kolkata
Manipur violence
Premium

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manipur is battling unrest after logging a decline in violence since 2016, when on average there was a riot in the state almost every three days.
Manipur registered 119 cases of rioting in 2016, shows an analysis of data from the central government’s National Crime Records Bureau. The number fell to 60 in 2021, the latest year for which data is available. This is not just because of the pandemic: riot cases had dropped to 69 even by 2019. To be sure, riots are not unique to the state. Goa in the west had a similar number of riot cases registered (117) in 2016. But data shows rioting and terrorism cases in northeastern states have declined in recent years.
The violence last week began in Manipur over the issue of reservations for the majority Meitei community. The Manipur High Court last month asked the state government to consider granting them scheduled tribe status. Reservations would provide the community a larger fixed share in state-
Or

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

China's crackdown on data access adds to list of missing statistics

Sonowal inaugurates Sittwe port in Myanmar; receives first Indian cargo

'The Kerala Story' will be tax-free in U'khand, CM says it depicts truth

SC frowns at statements on scrapping of Muslim quota in Karnataka

Assam govt inks MoUs worth Rs 8201 cr; breakthroughs in offing: CM Himanta

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

Topics : Northeast India Manipur NCRB data Crime in India

First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Controversial calls on predatory pricing: Telecom industry awaits clarity

Telecom
6 min read

Global climate diplomacy: World is focusing on wrong climate scoreboard

Climate change, global warming
4 min read

Riots had actually been in decline before Manipur's May violence

Manipur violence
3 min read

Eveready Industries posts Rs 14.4 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Dependence on China could increase if IMF deal fails: Pakistan Minister

Pakistan flag
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Female cheetah 'Daksha' dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon