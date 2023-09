PM transformed India's talent pool to advantage of rising nation: Pradhan

Magnus is not invincible: the 18-year-old chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa

Interoperability of DPIs likely to be 'long-term goal' for G20 summit

12 states to get Rs 66,413 crore in incentives for power sector reforms

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

Noida Metro adds parking facilities at five more stations: Check details

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

Even as national power demand continues to reach new milestones with each passing day, supply deficits in several states have widened, despite coal and hydropower units operating at record levels,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com