Sale of e-books not rising, even shrinking in some countries: Damon Galgut

Jaipur Literature Festival 2024: In a conversation with Business Standard, Galgut said that e-book sales account for around 2% of all book sales across the globe

Damon Galgut, JLF 2024, Jaipur Literature Festival
Premium

Damon Galgut at Jaipur Literature Festival 2024

Raghav Aggarwal Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024, Damon Galgut, winner of the 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction, discusses his early life and the future of books. Edited excerpts:

How important do you think literature festivals like JLF are?

These festivals are interesting. They actually have nothing to do with the writing of books, yet the book business increasingly depends on them.

In fact, it's almost possible to imagine a future where there are no more bookstores, only festivals. Most book sales will happen at these book festivals.

What will be the future of novels, especially fiction?

Currently, non-fiction is

Topics : Booker Prize Jaipur Literature Festival writers e-book

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

