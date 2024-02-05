Sale of e-books not rising, even shrinking in some countries: Damon Galgut

Damon Galgut, winner of the 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction, discusses his early life and the future of books. Edited excerpts: At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024 , winner of the 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction, discusses his early life and the future of books.

How important do you think literature festivals like JLF are?

These festivals are interesting. They actually have nothing to do with the writing of books, yet the book business increasingly depends on them.

In fact, it's almost possible to imagine a future where there are no more bookstores, only festivals. Most book sales will happen at these book festivals.

What will be the future of novels, especially fiction?

Currently, non-fiction is