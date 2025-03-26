Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC junks CBIC plea, says GST errors can be corrected even after deadline

SC junks CBIC plea, says GST errors can be corrected even after deadline

The Supreme Court further emphasised that denying ITC due to human errors results in unfair double taxation, where businesses end up paying tax twice

Supreme Court, SC
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant judgment that could ease goods and services tax (GST) compliance for businesses, the Supreme Court has dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), allowing companies to rectify clerical errors in tax filings even after the deadline provided there is no loss of revenue.
 
The apex court last week upheld the Bombay High Court’s judgment in favour of Aberdare Technologies Pvt Ltd, stating that human errors are normal and must not lead to denial of input tax credit (ITC). It ruled that “the right to correct mistakes in the
Topics : Indirect Tax Supreme Court GST

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon