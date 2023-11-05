Scheme to tackle pollution by processing units in sectors on the cards

In the face of mounting pressure from developed nations to incorporate sustainability into free-trade agreements (FTAs) and broader trade practices, India has started discussions on the viability of a scheme aimed at addressing pollution from processing units in sectors, such as textiles and pharmaceuticals.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the textiles ministry have already convened a few meetings on this issue.

The current debate centres on whether to push industry to make investments towards clean solutions