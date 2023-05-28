close

Setting boundaries for Neighbourhood First ahead of Nepal PM's India visit

MENDING FENCES: South Asia outreach was crucial to Modi government's foreign policy. With the upcoming India visit of Nepalese PM, ADITI PHADNIS examines what has worked - and what hasn't

Aditi Phadnis
Nepal PM
Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
The Prime Minister (PM) of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, will come to India on May 31, almost nine years to the day after Narendra Modi’s first visit to Kathmandu as PM. Modi visited Nepal in June 2014 and captured the hearts of Nepalis (an ex-serviceman from the Gorkha Regiment told Business Standard wistfully at the time: “You are so lucky to have Modi as PM. I wish we had a leader like him.”). “Modi is giving us a good moment,” Bhekh Bahadur Thapa, a former Nepali minister of foreign affairs and finance, told The New York Times at the time, adding, “Whether it will yield results, time will tell.”
 
Modi’s speech in Parliament got special kudos because he said: “My work is to neither give directives nor interfere with your work in Nepal, because Nepal itself is a sovereign nation.”
 
Days after his visit, India and Nepal signed a historic power trading
Topics : Neighbours Nepal

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

