Shadow lines: Schisms appear as recreational drugs on campuses fray tempers

Aarti Drugs surges 14% on firm Q1 result, approves buyback via tender route
Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon
Pricing regulator sets mechanism to fix prices of off-patent drugs
Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty
How India has been supplying quality drugs affordably to the entire world
Delhi govt demands joint meeting of NCR states on stubble burning
1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Oct 13
Delhi HC restrains use of Anil Kapoor's name, image, signature catchphrase
CM Adityanath holds meeting to review measures to achieve UN's SDGs
CCI clears acquisition of 11% of TVS Credit Services by Premji Invest