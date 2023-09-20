Shadow lines: Schisms appear as recreational drugs on campuses fray tempers

CCI clears acquisition of 11% of TVS Credit Services by Premji Invest

CM Adityanath holds meeting to review measures to achieve UN's SDGs

Delhi HC restrains use of Anil Kapoor's name, image, signature catchphrase

1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Oct 13

Delhi govt demands joint meeting of NCR states on stubble burning

How India has been supplying quality drugs affordably to the entire world

Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty

Pricing regulator sets mechanism to fix prices of off-patent drugs

Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon

Aarti Drugs surges 14% on firm Q1 result, approves buyback via tender route

It is not too big a shock to hear about students on university campuses in big cities using recreational drugs. The shock is how glib some of these conversations are.

