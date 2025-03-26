Significant number of cops justify use of torture & violence, finds study

A study on the status of policing in India, released on Wednesday, has found that a significant proportion of police personnel justify the use of torture and violence in the course of their duties, and also believe that they should be allowed to use force without any fear of punishment.

The study found Kerala Police to be the most sensitised to the rights of those arrested while that of Jharkhand and Gujarat the least. Police personnel from Gujarat (57 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (51 per cent), Maharashtra (50 per cent), Tamil Nadu (46 per cent), and Odisha (42 per cent)