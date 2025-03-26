Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Significant number of cops justify use of torture & violence, finds study

Significant number of cops justify use of torture & violence, finds study

Highlights 'disregard for the Rule of Law' among police forces across the country

It found that 20 per cent of the police personnel feel that it is “very important” for them to use tough methods to create fear among the public, and another 35 per cent think it is “somewhat important”

Archis Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

A study on the status of policing in India, released on Wednesday, has found that a significant proportion of police personnel justify the use of torture and violence in the course of their duties, and also believe that they should be allowed to use force without any fear of punishment.
 
The study found Kerala Police to be the most sensitised to the rights of those arrested while that of Jharkhand and Gujarat the least. Police personnel from Gujarat (57 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (51 per cent), Maharashtra (50 per cent), Tamil Nadu (46 per cent), and Odisha (42 per cent)
