close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Small businesses file applications worth over Rs 35,000 cr in payables

Over 137,000 complaints made, govt portal shows state govt dues are among the highest

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
Indian rupee
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A government portal on which small businesses can file applications over payments due to them, has recorded over 137,000 complaints to recover more than Rs 35,000 crore.
Or

Also Read

96% MSMEs in India optimistic about 2023, expect profits to rise: Report

Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt

OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker

Flipkart, Walmart ink MoU with NSIC to speed up capacity creation for MSMEs

Net zero target: How MSMEs are caught between a rock and a hard place

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

Ensure farmers receive crop loss compensation before Baisakhi: CM Mann

Finmin notifies GST amnesty scheme for non-filers, small businesses

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Shah

Nepal seeks to sign electricity deal with India during Prachanda's visit

Topics : MSMEs | PSUs | Payment | MSME | MSME manufacturing

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon