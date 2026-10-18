Southern India braces for water stress and droughts amid deficient monsoon

The project returned to the spotlight last Tuesday when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur, to seek additional drinking water for Chennai. The meeting also offered an early indication of Vijay’s approach to inter-state water disputes: Negotiation with neighbouring governments rather than confrontation. He also urged Naidu to take forward the proposed Godavari-Cauvery link project, which could improve water availability in both states. Tamil Nadu has already asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord the project national importance.

But Chennai’s immediate needs are part of a wider problem: Across southern India, deficient rainfall, falling reservoir levels and concerns over groundwater are putting drinking water supplies and agricultural production under pressure. Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are facing different versions of the same challenge, even as farmers protest and Opposition parties accuse governments of failing to manage water resources effectively. The northeast monsoon has brought some relief to parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, but its eventual impact on water availability and cultivation remains uncertain.

Experts argue that emergency assistance will be necessary, but that longer-term holistic measures — including district-level water budgeting, crop diversification and better management of stored water — are equally important.

The southwest monsoon season has ended with around 13 per cent deficiency, and “South India is paying the price”, says Abinash Mohanty, director and global sector head-climate change and sustainability at IPE Global, an international development organisation. “Telangana’s Krishna and Godavari reservoirs hold 241 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) against a 585 TMC capacity, less than half of last year’s storage, while Karnataka has reported drinking water shortages in 122 taluks.”

“This is not a one-off El Niño shock. The northeast monsoon may bring relief to Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra, but will do little for Telangana and north interior Karnataka. States need district-level water budgeting, a shift to millets and pulses, and early buffer-stock releases before prices spike, not after,” he says.

The concern is that a rainfall deficit can set off a chain of consequences, from reduced sowing and lower yields to higher food prices. IPE Global’s Climate Risk Observatory analysis indicates that drought events in India have doubled over five decades, while 45 per cent of districts have alternated between flood and drought conditions. Districts such as Kurnool, Guntur and Srikakulam, which have traditionally faced flood risks, have increasingly become vulnerable to drought.

“El Niño is hitting a region whose water baseline has already shifted. The food-price risk follows directly. Rabi sowing depends on stored water and soil moisture, and both are depleted,” Mohanty says. With food accounting for roughly 37 per cent of the consumer price index (CPI) basket, he warns that a weak rabi harvest, particularly of rice, pulses and oilseeds, could keep prices elevated well into 2027.

The immediate effects are already evident in rainfall and crop-loss estimates. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Karnataka received 30 per cent less rainfall than normal between June 1 and September 30, while Andhra Pradesh recorded a deficit of 25 per cent. Drought conditions have been declared in five states — Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Rajasthan — with implications for rural incomes, food prices and economic activity beyond agriculture.

Karnataka: Crop losses and political pressure Karnataka is among the worst-affected states, with 226 of its 240 taluks declared drought-affected. These areas have recorded average crop losses of around 33 per cent, while the state government has estimated the overall crop loss at ₹60,000 crore. The estimate exceeds the ₹35,162 crore reported for 2023-24, adding to pressure on the state to secure relief for farmers.

The losses have sharpened the political debate over the government’s response. R Ashoka, Karnataka’s Leader of the Opposition, has accused the state’s Congress government of mishandling the drought, citing drinking water shortages and distress among farmers. He has demanded compensation of ₹25,000 per acre, while the state government has sought additional assistance from the Centre.

Simultaneously, sugarcane farmers are protesting against the Centre, demanding that the minimum selling price of sugar be raised from the existing ₹31 per kg to ₹60 per kg. They are also seeking assured procurement of the entire quantity of ethanol produced by sugar factories.

Reservoir levels underline the scale of the challenge. Data from the Karnataka Water Resources Information System show that storage across 23 reservoirs stood at 297 TMC last week, compared with 425 TMC at the same time last year. Lower storage leaves less room to meet competing demands for irrigation, drinking water and power, particularly if rainfall fails to replenish supplies.

Tamil Nadu: The Cauvery delta feels the squeeze In Tamil Nadu, the effects are particularly visible in the Cauvery delta, the state’s principal rice-growing region. A deficient southwest monsoon, reduced inflows from Karnataka and lower storage at Mettur Reservoir have put pressure on the agricultural cycle. The delta contributes roughly 35 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s total rice production.

During the June-September southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu reportedly received 44.208 TMC of Cauvery water against a normal quota of 123.14 TMC, its lowest realisation in 14 years.

The shortfall has already affected cultivation. “Take the case of kuruvai paddy (short-duration cropping season): The production is scaled down by over 100,000 acres this season. The result is evident, as prices of rice varieties have increased by even 50 per cent now. We are short of rain, water, and production already. The northeast monsoon is a hope now in the last few days for our samba and thaladi crops,” says K V Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Associations.

Telangana: Water management under scrutiny In Telangana, the shortage has become another point of contention between the government and the Opposition. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the A Revanth Reddy government of poor water management, arguing that inadequate planning has compounded the effects of deficient rainfall.

“Sowing is down by at least 10 million acres to 5.5 million acres versus the previous kharif season. This is one of the worst shortages in the past 100 years, and Hyderabad is India’s worst-hit metro for groundwater depletion. Lack of experience and poor water management have affected the state,” Ponnala Lakshmaiah, a senior BRS leader and former agriculture minister, told *Business Standard*.

The state government, meanwhile, has sought financial assistance from the Centre for drought relief. Its Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has advocated crop diversification and urged the Centre to procure agricultural produce at the minimum support price without imposing a 25 per cent limit on the quantity of certain crops purchased from farmers.

The debate over water management also extends to proposed river-linking projects. The BRS opposes the Godavari-Cauvery link project backed by Vijay, arguing that it could affect Telangana’s share of Godavari waters. The disagreement highlights a recurring difficulty in inter-state water policy: A project intended to ease shortages in one region can raise concerns about water security in another.