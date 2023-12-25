India's battle against scam epidemic: Govt, telcos tackle rising frauds

On a sultry afternoon in August, Bithi Mukherjee, a resident of Kolkata, received a call purportedly from her electricity supplier. The caller informed her that her connection faced imminent shutdown due to outstanding bills. The 72-year-old pleaded with the caller to wait until her daughter returned from office.



In impeccable English, the professional voice on the line said that would not be possible, and that a fine and an emergency restoration charge of Rs 35,857 had to be deposited within the next 15 minutes on the company's website via a link sent to her phone.



The caller's knowledge of her