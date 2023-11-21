State legislative Assemblies have been meeting for fewer days, shows data

A worrying trend is visible in the way legis­la­tive Assemblies function. The average number of days the Assemblies meet has been shrinking across states in recent years.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhat­tis­garh, Mizoram and Telangana, where elections are underway, met for less than 30 days on average annually between 2019 and 2023, shows data from PRS Legislative Research.

Compared to the previous term (2014-18), average sittings fell for all except Rajasthan, which recorded a marginal increase, from 28 days to 29 in the current term.