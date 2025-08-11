Monday, August 11, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh updates 'half electricity bill' scheme to promote solar use

Chhattisgarh updates 'half electricity bill' scheme to promote solar use

The new cap will not affect below poverty line (BPL) households, which receive up to 30 units of electricity free every month

By reducing the cap, the government also aims to propel consumers using over 100 units of electricity to install rooftop solar plants. (Photo: Shutterstock)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government has announced the rationalisation of a scheme that allowed consumers to pay half their electricity bill, in a bid to boost solar energy.  
 
The scheme, launched in 2019, was applicable for domestic consumers with a cap of 400 units. The government has now revised the half electricity bill scheme by reducing the cap to 100 units per month, a senior official in the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) said. 
 
The new cap will not affect below poverty line (BPL) households, which receive up to 30 units of electricity free every month. 
 
Currently, the state has
Topics : electricity bill Chhattisgarh government electricity demands
