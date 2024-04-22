Business Standard
Statsguru: IMD predicts the highest rainfall in nearly two decades

Actual rainfall has often exceeded the weather department's estimates in recent years

Ashli Varghese
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department has made a forecast for the highest precipitation in nearly two decades. It expects rainfall to be about 106 per cent of the long period average (LPA), aided by La Niña conditions anticipated to play a role in the second half of the monsoon season. La Niña is a weather phenomenon which results in stronger trade winds and typically results in heavier rainfall in India. Data since the 1950s shows abundant rainfall on most previous occasions, the highest in 1988, when it was 
121 per cent of the LPA (charts 1, 2).        

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

