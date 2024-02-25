Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Statsguru: Six charts explain India's food divide and higher inflation

A recent release of data that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization compiled from 28 countries shows similar patterns

hunger, UN, world foor programme, WFP, malnutrition, food security, pds
Premium

Representative Picture

Samreen Wani
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Whether an Indian resides in a city or a village can impact the availability of food to them.

The government released data on India’s consumption patterns after an 11-year gap on Saturday. It showed that the average rural Indian spends Rs 1,750 every month on food, equivalent to 46 per cent of total consumption spending. The amount is larger in urban India at Rs 2,530, though a smaller share (39 per cent) of the total consumption expenditure.

The differences are not unique to India.

A recent release of data that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization compiled from 28

Also Read

Why India should remain in the BRICS

TMS Ep507: Brics expansion, disaster-prone Shimla, market direction & more

Brics enlargement in hope of getting heard

India should quit the Brics

India likely to resist Pakistan's bid to be a full-fledged member of Brics

India to add 18 N-power reactors with capacity of 13,800 MWe by 2032: NPCIL

Zero tolerance policy towards those who play with future of youth: UP CM

Farmers' protest: Barrier removed for commuters at Singhu, Tikri borders

PM Modi dives into sea to perform underwater puja in submerged Dwarka

PM to virtually lay foundation for Sikkim's first railway station on Monday

Topics : Charticle FAO United Nations BRICS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon