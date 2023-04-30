Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

On April 10, the state Cabinet approved tweaking the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, removing a clause that states the prison terms for those convicted of killing a public servant cannot be commuted. It soon sparked a political controversy for the Nitish Kumar government, facing criticism from the Oppositio

Mohan was convicted for his role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer G Krishnaiah. A lower court sentenced him to death in October 2007 and the Patna High Court (HC) commuted it to life imprisonment in December 2008. The Supreme Court also upheld the HC’s verdict in 2012.